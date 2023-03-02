Average tuition and fees at a four-year private college are now $39,400 — 4.5 times higher than in 1992-93.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Crypto: MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor loses case to dismiss claims that he failed to pay personal income taxes - March 2, 2023
- Key Words: Micron may need to do ‘material inventory write-downs’ amid supply glut: exec - March 2, 2023
- : GoFundMe fundraisers for college tuition increase by more than 50% over last year - March 2, 2023