Gold adds to climb above $1,800 to register highest finish in 5 weeks,

Gold futures climbed Thursday, finishing in positive territory for the day and week, ahead of the Christmas holiday Friday, after several days highlighted by concerns that the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus may impact the economic outlook in the new year. February gold closed $9.50, or 0.5%, higher to settle at $1,811.70 an ounce, marking the highest close for the most-active futures contract since Nov. 19, FactSet data show. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
