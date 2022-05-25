Gold books sharpest daily drop in about 2 weeks

Gold futures closed lower on Wednesday, snapping 4-sessions of gains, as the dollar climbed and investors awaited the release of the Federal Reserve’s early May policy meeting for hints about its future policy course. Gold for June delivery [s:gc00] shed $19.10, or 1%, to settle at $1,846.30 an ounce on Comex. That marked its biggest daily percentage drop since its 1.6% tumble on May 12, according to FactSet data. Pressure on the precious metals comes as stocks were struggling for direction ahead of the minutes release at 2 p.m. Eastern, but the dollar advanced. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

