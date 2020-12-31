Gold books slight gain Thursday and notches sharpest annual rise in a decade

Futures for gold on Thursday closed out the year with a slight gain, in a holiday-shortened week that wraps up a tumultuous, viral-stricken 2020 for financial markets. February gold rose $1.70, or less than 0.1%, to settle at $1,895.10 an ounce. Commodity markets will be closed on Friday in observance of New Year’s Day. For the week, gold rose by about 0.7%, with a 6.5% rise in December and a nearly 25% gain in the year to date, with gains in the final stretch slowed by a less-than 0.1% advance in the last three months of 2020. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

