Gold climbs by 1.7%, but settles under the key $1,900 mark

Gold futures rose sharply on Thursday, up a third straight session, but settled under the key $1,900 mark. Gold got a boost after the Federal Open Market Committee news late Wednesday, as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell “made it very clear that rates are not rising anytime soon, and they are committed to pushing inflation higher,” said Peter Spina, president and chief executive officer at GoldSeek.com. February gold rose $31.30, or 1.7%, to settle at $1,890.40 an ounce. That was the highest most-active contract finish since Nov. 6, according to FactSet data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

