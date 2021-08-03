Gold closes lower Tuesday as investors seen taking profit

Gold futures finished lower Tuesday as equity markets tilted higher and U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar edged up. The decline in bullion prices was also attributed to some consolidation of profits by investors after a run above $1,800 for the precious metal. December gold closed $8.10, or 0.4%, lower at $1,814.10 an ounce. The decline for gold came as stocks took a leg higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index gaining altitude, while the yield for the 10-year Treasury note was up slightly at around 1.18% and the U.S. dollar was inching higher, up around 0.05%, measured by the ICE U.S. Dollar Index . Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

