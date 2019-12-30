Gold ekes out fifth day of gains, settles near three-month high

Gold for February delivery [S: GCG20] on Comex eked out it fifth straight gain on Monday, adding 50 cents, or less than 0.01%, to settle near a three-month high of $1,518.60 an ounce. The metal was bolstered by investors looking to offset any last-minute upset as a news report indicated U.S. and Chinese officials could meet this weekend to sign a partial trade pact. On Friday, the precious metal touched its highest level for the most-active contract since Sept. 24 when it closed at $1,540.20 an ounce, according to FactSet data. The yellow metal has one day of trade left for 2019 and has gained 18.5% so far this year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

