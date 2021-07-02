Gold ends at highest level in over a week with 3rd straight gain

Breaking News
Posted by: Market Watch

Gold futures on Friday closed higher for a third straight session, which helped contracts for the precious metal to regiser a modest weekly advance, amid a retreat in benchmark Treasury yields, which can compete against precious metals for safe-haven demand, and a steadying U.S. dollar, which has slipped back since touching a three-month high a day ago. August gold settled up $6.50, or 0.4%, to $1,783.30 an ounce, representing the highest finish since June 23, FactSet data show. The third straight gain for bullion also marked its longest string of gains since a similar period ended May 26. Trading in precious metals followed a closely watched report on June employment from the Labor Department, which came in better than the 706,000 job that were estimated by economists polled by Dow Jones and MarketWatch. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, rose to 5.9%, compared with 5.8% last month and an expectation for 5.6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

