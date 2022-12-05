Gold futures fell on Monday to finish below the $1,800 mark as better-than-expected, separate readings on the U.S. services sector and wage growth helped strengthen the dollar and Treasury yields. The upbeat economic data also backed expectations for more aggressive Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes. Gold for February delivery GCG23 fell $28.30, or 1.6%, to settle at $1,781.30 an ounce on Comex. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
