Gold ends sharply lower on selling pressure, but logs weekly advance

Gold futures settled sharply lower on Friday, even as both stocks and the dollar, which typically move inversely to precious metals, slumped on the back of waning confidence for economy-boosting tax reform. Market participants also speculated about a sizable intraday sales that helped add to selling pressure in the commodity. December gold finished down $13.30, or 1%, at $1,274.20 an ounce, but booked a weekly gain of about 0.4%, according to FactSet data, marking its first weekly rise in that past four weeks.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story