Gold finishes up 0.3% Monday, snaps 2-session skid

Gold futures rose on Monday, ending a 2-session slid, as the dollar’s surge took a breather and Treasury yields pulled back from a recent peak. Gold for June deliver advanced $5.80, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,814.00 an once on Comex, bouncing after the yellow metal briefly traded below the $1,800 threshold. On Friday, it recorded its biggest weekly decline in 11 months. The ICE U.S. Dollar Index was 0.2% lower Monday after trading near a 20-year high on Friday. A stronger dollar can be a negative for commodities priced in the unit, making them more expensive to users of other currencies. The 10-year Treasury rate was down 5 basis points to 2.88% to start the week. Higher Treasury yields also can be negative for gold and other nonyielding assets. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story