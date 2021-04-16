Gold futures climb 2% for the week

Gold futures settled higher on Friday, with prices getting a boost from a weekly decline in U.S. Treasury note yields, which helped prices for the precious metal post a gain of about 2% from a week ago. June gold rose $13.40, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,780.20 an ounce. That was the highest finish for a most-active contract since Feb. 24, according to FactSet data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

