Gold futures climb by nearly 2% to highest finish since Feb. 2013

Gold futures rose nearly 2% on Monday to mark their highest finish since February 2013. Concerns surrounding COVID-19 and expectations for further monetary easing among global central banks in response to the virus’s economic impact continued to provide support for haven gold, analysts said. April gold rose $27.80, or 1.7%, to settle at $1,676.60 an ounce.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

