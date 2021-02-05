Gold futures climb for the session; silver ekes out a modest gain for the week

Gold and silver futures finished with gains on Friday, but gold fell for the week. Prices for the precious metals got a boost from a smaller-than-expected monthly rise in U.S. nonfarm payrolls as well as news that the U.S. Senate approved a budget resolution in a move that fast tracks the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan proposed by the Biden administration. April gold rose $21.80, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,813 an ounce, but prices based on the most-active contract lost 2% for the week, as the ICE U.S. Dollar Index rose from its week-ago level. March silver settled at $27.019 an ounce, up 79 cents, or 3%. After volatile trading over the past few days, prices ended the week roughly 0.4% higher.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

