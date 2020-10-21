Gold futures climb to highest finish in over a month

Gold futures rose Wednesday for a third straight session to post their highest settlement in more than a month. “Gold price moves are all about…investment demand in the short term,” said Chintan Karnani, chief market analyst at Insignia Consultants. Current weakness in the dollar is the reason for the climb in gold prices, he said, adding that he believes hedge funds will short the dollar if there is a “close-fought U.S. presidential election.” December gold rose by $14.10, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,929.50 an ounce. That was the highest finish for a most-active contract since Sept. 18, according to FactSet data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

