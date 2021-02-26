Gold futures down a fourth session, at lowest finish since June

Gold futures fell for a fourth consecutive session on Friday to finish the session at their lowest since June, with the recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields putting pressure on prices for the metal. “Gold always underperforms when the dollar is going up or real interest rates are rising,” said Collin Plume, founder and chief executive officer of Noble Gold. The 10-year Treasury note yield eased back Friday, but had climbed to a 52-week high at 1.513% on Thursday, while the dollar has gained for the week, dulling investment demand for gold. April gold fell $46.60, or 2.6%, to settle at $1,728.80 an ounce, with prices for the most-active contract down roughly 6.6% for the month of February, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The settlement was the lowest since June 2020.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

