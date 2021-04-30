Gold futures down a fourth session, but score a 3% rise for the month

Gold futures fell Friday to mark a fourth straight decline, but still scored a roughly 3% gain for the month of April as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields posted declines for the month, helping to boost overall demand for the precious metal. Gold notched its first monthly gain so far this year, according to FactSet data. June gold fell 60 cents, or 0.03%, to settle at $1,767.70 an ounce. Prices for the front-month contract rose about 3% from the March 31 settlement of $1,715.60.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

