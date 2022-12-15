Gold futures settled lower on Thursday, pressured by strength in the U.S. dollar in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s economic projections and hike in its benchmark interest rate. Gold for February delivery GCG23 fell $30.90, or 1.7%, to settle at $1,787.80 an ounce on Comex. That’s the lowest finish for the most-active contract since Dec. 6, FactSet data show. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

