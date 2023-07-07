Gold futures climbed on Friday to register a modest gain for the week. Prices got a boost as a weaker-than-expected rise in the June U.S. jobs report raised questions over how many interest-rate increases the Federal Reserve will need to make this year. Gold for August delivery GCQ23 rose $17.10, or 0.9%, to settle at $1,932.50 an ounce on Comex. Prices based on the most-active contract ended 0.2% higher for the week, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

