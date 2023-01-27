Gold futures finished Friday with a modest loss, but held onto a slight gain for the week — their sixth weekly gain in a row. “Gold has had a good run in the last few weeks benefitting from the downturn in the U.S. dollar,” said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. Technically, gold was looking “a bit overbought and due for a pause in the short term,” especially with the Federal Reserve policy decision due Wednesday, he said. Gold for February delivery GCG23 fell 60 cents, or less than 0.1%, to settle at $1,929.40 an ounce on Comex. For the week, prices for the most-active contract added nearly 0.1%, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

