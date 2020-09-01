Gold futures eke out highest finish in 2 weeks

Gold futures moved slightly higher Tuesday to tally their highest finish in two weeks. Prices, however, had climbed to highs above $2,000 an ounce before paring gains as a better-than-expected August U.S. ISM manufacturing index helped to lift the ICE U.S. Dollar Index from its lowest level in roughly two years. December gold rose 30 cents, or 0.02%, to settle at $1,978.90 an ounce, with most-active prices at their highest finish since Aug. 18, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

