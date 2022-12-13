Gold futures climbed sharply on Tuesday to settle at their highest since June. A lower-than-expected November reading of the U.S. consumer price index fed expectations of a slowdown in the Federal Reserve’s pace of interest-rate hikes. “Gold bulls are far from alone in hoping and praying for a Fed pivot in 2023,” said Adrian Ash, director of research at BullionVault. Gold for February delivery GCG23 rose $33.20, or nearly 1.9%, to settle at $1,825.50 an ounce on Comex. That’s the highest finish for the most-active contract since June 24, FactSet data show. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story