Gold futures finished slightly higher on Thursday, a day after settling at their lowest in about three weeks. “It is difficult to be too bullish on gold right now as the renewed surge in inflation may force the Fed to hike interest rates perhaps one more time before the end of the year,” said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and FOREX.com. December gold GCZ23 inched up by 30 cents, or less than 0.1%, to settle at $1,932.80 an ounce on Comex.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

