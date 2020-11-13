Gold futures end higher for the session, down for the week

Gold futures ended higher on Friday, but saw a loss of more than 3% for the week. Prices had suffered their largest one-day percentage decline in seven years on Monday following news of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. “The markets have calmed down since the start of the week, and the dollar is weaker, and that has assisted the yellow metal,” said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK. December gold rose $12.90, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,886.20 an ounce. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
