Gold futures finished with a loss on Wednesday. Back-to-back session gains had lifted prices to their highest in more than a year a day earlier, as weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data fueled expectations for a recession, boosting the precious metal’s appeal as a haven investment, analysts said. Gold for June delivery GCM23 fell $2.60, or 0.1%, to settle at $2,035.60 an ounce on Comex.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

