Gold futures end lower for the session, but tally a 5th straight weekly gain

Gold futures ended lower on Friday, pulling back in the wake of the nearly nine-year high they reached earlier this week. Prices for the week, however, gained roughly 0.7%, as the spread of COVID-19 continued to raise the metal’s appeal as a safe-haven investment. August gold fell $1.90, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,801.90 an ounce. Prices on Wednesday had settled at $1,820.60, the highest for a most-active contract since Sept. 14, 2011, according to FactSet data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
