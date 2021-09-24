Gold futures end with a modest gain, little changed from a week ago

Gold futures settled modestly higher on Friday, little changed from a week ago. Gold prices moved up after China property giant Evergrande’s woes extended beyond China, with U.S. Evergrande investors reportedly not yet having received interest payments, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “It looks like China won’t save Evergrande but will try to contain any systemic risks, which should lead to some safe-haven flows for bullion.” December gold rose $1.90, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,751.70 an ounce, up 30 cents from the week-ago settlement for the most-active contract, FactSet data show.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

