Gold futures finish higher after 6-session decline

Gold futures ended higher on Tuesday, with a pullback in the U.S. dollar providing an opportunity for prices of the precious metal to post their first gain in seven sessions. December gold rose $12.80, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,761.20 an ounce. Prices for the most-active contract had settled Monday at the lowest since July 27, FactSet data show.

