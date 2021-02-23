Gold futures finish slightly lower after Powell’s congressional testimony

Gold futures finished with a modest loss on Tuesday, following the first day of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s two-day congressional testimony. The slight uptick in the U.S. dollar acted as a “modest headwind on precious metals,” but there was a more notable correlation between gold and Treasury note yields, said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. “Treasury yields came off the morning highs as Powell reiterated a very dovish and patient policy stance, which saw gold stabilize and ultimately grind back” from bigger losses. April gold edged down by $2.50, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,805.90 an ounce after climbing 1.7% Monday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

