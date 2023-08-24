Gold futures settled lower on Thursday, a day after posting its largest daily percentage gain since the end of July. Prices for the precious metal “remained under pressure with traders’ attention turning toward the Federal Reserve,” said Bas Kooijman, CEO and asset manager of DHF Capital. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday morning “could create significant price movements as investors look for additional clues regarding the direction of monetary policy.” December gold GCZ23 fell $1, or nearly 0.1%, to settle at $1,947.10 an ounce on Comex.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

