Gold futures gain for the session, fall for the month

Gold futures climbed Monday, but prices based on the most-active contract settled modestly lower for the month. Monday’s move for gold comes on the heels of weakness in the ICE U.S. Dollar Index , which provided support for dollar-denominated prices for the precious metal. December gold rose $3.70, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,978.60 an ounce, with prices down roughly 0.4% for the month, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

