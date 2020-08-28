Gold futures gain over 2% to turn higher for the week

Gold futures climbed by more than 2% on Friday to turn higher for the week, notching their first weekly gain in three weeks, as investors continued to assess the Federal Reserve’s change to its monetary policy strategy. December gold rose $42.30, or 2.2%, to settle at $1,974.90 an ounce. The most-active contract is up 1.4% from the week-ago settlement, according to data from FactSet.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story