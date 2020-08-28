Gold futures climbed by more than 2% on Friday to turn higher for the week, notching their first weekly gain in three weeks, as investors continued to assess the Federal Reserve’s change to its monetary policy strategy. December gold rose $42.30, or 2.2%, to settle at $1,974.90 an ounce. The most-active contract is up 1.4% from the week-ago settlement, according to data from FactSet.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Cruise operators were hit hard by the coronavirus. History says they can recover - August 28, 2020
- Industrials ETFs push higher, aim for best month in nearly two years - August 28, 2020
- Gold futures gain over 2% to turn higher for the week - August 28, 2020