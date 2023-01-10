Gold futures on Tuesday gave up early gains to finish with a modest loss, a day after prices settled at their highest in eight months. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell did not discuss the outlook for the U.S. economy or monetary policy in prepared remarks for a panel discussion sponsored by the Swedish central bank in Stockholm Tuesday. Analysts said the next big move for gold may come after Thursday’s release of the December consumer price index reading. Gold for February delivery GCG23 fell $1.30, or nearly 0.1%, to settle at $1,876.50 an ounce on Comex.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
