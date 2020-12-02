Gold futures log a second straight climb

Gold futures rose on Wednesday for a second consecutive session, finding support from renewed U.S. coronavirus aid package talks, said Chintan Karnani, chief market analyst at Insignia Consultants. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin held a call Tuesday afternoon to talk about funding the government and a coronavirus stimulus package, according to Barron’s. Fiscal stimulus measures lead to more debt, raising gold’s haven appeal. February gold rose $11.30, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,830.20 an ounce. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

