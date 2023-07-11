Gold futures climbed on Tuesday, settling at their highest in almost three weeks, with prices buoyed by weakness in the U.S. dollar and a decline in Treasury yields ahead of Wednesday’s June U.S. consumer price index reading. “A weak inflation number could help push gold prices back towards their June highs, above $1,950,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. Gold for August delivery GCQ23 rose $6.10, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,937.10 an ounce on Comex. That was the highest most-active contract finish since June 21, FactSet data show.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

