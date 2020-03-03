Gold futures log strongest daily percentage gain since June

Gold futures rallied Tuesday by more than 3%, posting their largest one-day climb since June of last year, according to FactSet data. In a surprise move, the Federal Reserve cut its fed funds target rate by a half percentage point to a range of 1%-1.25%. Following the move, the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields declined, boosting gold’s haven appeal. April gold added $49.60, or 3.1%, to settle at $1,644.40 an ounce. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

