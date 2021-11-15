Gold futures mark first loss in 8 sessions

Gold futures settled with a modest loss on Monday, following seven session gains in a row, the longest streak of price climbs since late July. Some analysts attributed the decline to profit taking in the wake of the recent gains that came on the back of concerns over surging inflation. December gold fell $1.90, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,866.60 an ounce.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

