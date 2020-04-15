Gold futures mark lowest settlement in a week

Gold futures fell on Wednesday to settle at their lowest in a week. “When the market’s in a risk-off mood, like today, institutional investors will sell everything that’s not government guaranteed,” said Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss Group. “The firmer dollar probably didn’t help either.” June gold lost $28.70, or 1.6%, to settle at $1,740.20 an ounce, the lowest most-active contract finish since April 8, according to FactSet data. Prices had settled at their highest since October 2012 on Tuesday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

