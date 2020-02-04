Gold futures mark lowest settlement in more than 2 weeks

Gold futures settled lower Tuesday, pushing prices to their lowest finish in more than two weeks. Strength in the U.S. stock market, as well as bond yields, drove investment interest away from the precious metal for a second straight session. April gold fell $26.90, or 1.7%, to settle at $1,555.50 an ounce. That was the lowest most-active contract settlement since Jan. 16, according to FactSet data. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

