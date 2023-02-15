Gold futures settled Wednesday at their lowest in more than five weeks. A firmer U.S. dollar pressured prices for the precious metal, said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. The sharp rebound in U.S. January retail sales of 3% also helped to keep the pressure on the downside, he said. Gold for April delivery GCJ23 dropped $20.10, or 1.1%, to settle at $1,845.30 an ounce on Comex, the lowest most-active contract finish since Jan. 5, FactSet data show.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
