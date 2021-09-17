Gold futures mark lowest settlement in over 5 weeks

Gold futures declined on Friday, posting a loss for the week and settling at their lowest in more than five weeks. Positive economic numbers coming in each week, the most recent being U.S. retail sales, have contributed to gold’s loss, said Adam Koos, president at Libertas Wealth Management Group. “Any additional, positive, hawkish numbers like these are going to solidify any probability of a ‘sooner-than-later’ [Federal Reserve] tapering schedule, which wouldn’t likely bode well for gold, or bonds, for that matter.” December gold fell $5.30, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,751.40 an ounce – down 2.3% for the week. That was lowest finish for a most-active contract since Aug. 10, FactSet data show.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

