Gold futures finished lower on Thursday, pulling back in the wake of a four-session rally that lifted prices to their highest since June. Gold for February delivery GCG23 fell $18.40, or 1%, to settle at $1,840.60 an ounce on Comex. Prices settled at $1,859 on Wednesday, the highest most-active contract finish since June 10, FactSet data show. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

