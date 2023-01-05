Gold futures finished lower on Thursday, pulling back in the wake of a four-session rally that lifted prices to their highest since June. Gold for February delivery GCG23 fell $18.40, or 1%, to settle at $1,840.60 an ounce on Comex. Prices settled at $1,859 on Wednesday, the highest most-active contract finish since June 10, FactSet data show. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Deep Dive: Cryptocurrency bank Silvergate has lost 68% of its digital deposits. Here’s what we know about its predicament. - January 5, 2023
- Earnings Results: Constellation’s beer sales hurt by higher prices across supply and distribution chains - January 5, 2023
- Market Snapshot: Dow down 300 points as stocks cut losses in afternoon trade after jobs data, hawkish Fed speaks hammer stocks - January 5, 2023