Gold futures settled lower Thursday for a third session in a row, at their lowest since late March. Strength in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields have pressured prices for the precious metal as investors continue to monitor developments regarding a deal on the U.S. debt ceiling. Gold for June delivery GCM23 settled at $1,959.80 an ounce on Comex, down $25.10, or 1.3% for the session. That was the lowest most-active contract settlement since March 27, FactSet data show.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
