Gold futures settled lower on Thursday to tally back-to-back losses. Prices for the precious metal had traded higher overnight and early Thursday, but gold gave up those gains with buyers and sellers “jockeying” for positions as prices pave a path toward what will likely be the last rate hike by the Federal Reserve, if there’s a hike at all, said Adam Koos, president at Libertas Wealth Management Group. Gold for April delivery GCJ23 fell $12, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,930.80 an ounce on Comex after trading as high as $1,975.20.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

