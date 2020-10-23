Gold futures post a second weekly loss in a row

Gold futures settled slightly higher on Friday, paring their weekly loss to less than 0.1%. “It is not exactly a coincidence that volatility in the U.S. dollar has been low [Friday] and so has volatility in gold,” said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK. Traders saw little progress toward a coronavirus financial aid package in Washington Friday, ahead of the presidential election on Nov. 3. December gold rose by 60 cents, or 0.03%, to settle at $1,905.20 an ounce. For the week, most-active contract prices lost less than 0.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story