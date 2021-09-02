Gold futures post back-to-back declines

Gold futures fell on Thursday, suffering back-to-back losses as investors await Friday’s U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for cues on the metal’s next direction. The jobs data are “likely to bring the usual volatility in gold and precious metals,” said Adrian Ash, director of research at BullionVault. Beyond that, “the question this fall is whether the market thinks central bankers will dare to tighten policy faster than inflation raises the cost of living,” he said. December gold fell $4.50, or nearly 0.3%, to settle at $1,811.50 an ounce after falling 0.1% on Wednesday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

