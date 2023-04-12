Gold futures posted a second straight session gain on Wednesday to settle at their highest in nearly a week, supported by a decline in the dollar after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose by a less-than-expected 0.1% in March. Prices for the metal ended higher, but off the session highs, as Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said there is “more to do to get core inflation back down” to where the Federal Reserve would like it to be. His comments raised the potential for more interest-rate hikes. Gold for June delivery GCM23 rose $5.90, or 0.3%, to settle at $2,024.90 an ounce on Comex.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story