Gold futures declined on Thursday, marking their first loss in four sessions. “Gold prices are trying to ride the choppy waters that represent waves coming from multiple directions,” with investors trying to “find the key” to what is going to drive prices either way,” said Adam Koos, president of Libertas Wealth Management Group. Gold for April delivery GCJ23 fell $12.20, or nearly 0.7%, to settle at $1,878.50 an ounce on Comex, a day after logging the highest for a most-active contract since Feb. 2.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

