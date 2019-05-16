Gold futures post lowest settlement in a week

Gold futures fell Thursday to settle at their lowest in a week as U.S. stocks gained on the back of upbeat economic data and some better-than-expected earnings, dulling the metal’s haven appeal. June gold dropped $11.60, or 0.9%, to settle at $1,286.20 an ounce. That was the lowest finish for a most-active contract since May 9, according to FactSet data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

