Gold futures climbed on Monday to recoup a small portion of last week’s losses. The precious metal was “left licking its wounds,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst OANDA, after sliding almost 5% from its highs towards the end of last week. Gold was “already looking quite overbought and was struggling for momentum on its most recent surge and so was potentially primed for a correction but the U.S. jobs data certainly finished the job.” Gold for April delivery gcj23 rose $2.90, or nearly 0.2%, to settle at $1,879.50 an ounce on Comex. Prices for the most-active contract were 2.8% lower on Friday to settle at their lowest since Jan. 10.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

